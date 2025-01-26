ANSU raises demands over APPSC scam, highway progress

[Tenjing Koyu]

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) on Saturday raised serious concern over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scam and the delay in completion of the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli highway construction.

Addressing mediaper-sons during a press conference at the press club here, members of the ANSU reiterated the union’s demand for “re-suspension of four officials involved in the APPSC paper leak scam, who were recently reinstated following a Supreme Court directive.”

Supporting the earlier representation made by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) to the state’s chief secretary, the ANSU criticised the reinstatement and called for immediate action to ensure accountability.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the ANSU members pointed out that the AAPSU had previously sought the suspension of 32 officials from various departments, including horticulture and education, due to their alleged involvement in the scandal. However, this demand was not met.

The ANSU members emphasised that the APPSC, being the state’s apex recruitment body, must uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency. They said that “corruption in such a vital institution undermines public trust and crushes the aspirations of countless youths striving for a better future.”

“We urge Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his administration to address this issue with utmost seriousness. The paper leak scandal has not only exposed systemic corruption but has also shattered the dreams of many aspirants,” the ANSU representatives said.

In addition to the APPSC issue, the ANSU expressed frustration over the slow progress of the construction of the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli stretch of the national highway. The union demanded a detailed progress report on the project and an explanation for the delays.

“If the authorities fail to provide a satisfactory justification, we will be compelled to organise a mass rally,” the ANSU members warned.

The incomplete highway project has caused significant inconvenience to commuters, with the ANSU pointing out that timely completion is essential for public welfare and regional development.

Both issues raised by the ANSU reflect broader concerns about governance and transparency in Arunachal Pradesh. The union emphasised that the government must take immediate steps to restore public confidence by ensuring that justice is served in the APPSC case, and by addressing infrastructure development delays.

Present at the press conference were ANSU information & public relations secretary Giah Talu, vice president Tadar Lardak Murtem, and spokesperson Dopum Sonam.