China’s dam plan a threat to India: Gao

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Jan: Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao on Friday cautioned that China’s plans to construct the world’s largest hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river would be a grave threat to India and the entire Southeast Asian region.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a seminar titled ‘Environment and Security’ at the Dorjee Khandu auditorium hall of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Itanagar, Gao said, “If Tibet is not safe, then India and the entire Southeast Asia is not safe. We have to save Tibet to protect the environment and ensure national security.”

Gao highlighted China’s ambitious hydropower project, which he claimed is designed to generate 60,000 mw and involves constructing a dam approximately 2 kms in height.

The Yarlung Tsangpo, which flows into Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang river before merging into the Brahmaputra in Assam and continuing into Bangladesh, is at the centre of this development.

“I have also said this in the Parliament that this is nothing short of a water bomb,” Gao said, adding, “If China decides to release water from this dam, it will have catastrophic effects, not only on Arunachal but the entire Northeastern region, with impacts extending all the way to the Bay of Bengal.”

Calling for immediate action, the MP stressed the urgency of addressing this issue to prevent massive destruction. “We must seriously think about this and fight against it now, or the consequences will be disastrous,” he said.

Gao also pointed out the broader environmental implications of the project, noting that most major rivers in the region originate in Tibet.

“This is not just an environmental crisis for India but for the entire Southeast Asian region,” he said.

Reflecting on historical ties, Gao remarked that India’s relationship with Tibet had flourished before 1962, and emphasised the cultural and religious importance of the region.

“Buddhism spread to the world through Tibet,” he said, underlining Tibet’s role in shaping global religious heritage.

The Arunachal MP also advocated conferring the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, to the Dalai Lama, in recognition of his contributions to world peace and Buddhism.

The seminar, which focused on the environmental situation in Tibet and its implications for India’s security, was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Sikyong Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration, Core Group for Tibetan Cause national convener RK Khrimey, Tibetologist Vijya Kranti, and Arunachal Pradesh Tibet Support Group president Tarh Tarak, among others.

Representatives of the Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum and various community-based organisations also participated in the event. (With input from NewsFy)