Clerical staffers resist en masse transfer in Education Dept

[Amar Sangno]

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: A recent en masse transfer and reshuffling of clerical staffers of the directorate of elementary education (DEE) has reportedly triggered strong resistance among clerical staffers, who are reportedly using political intervention to have their transfer orders revoked, affecting the normal functioning of the DEE office.

Unverified sources informed that just a day after Education Commissioner Amjad Tak had issued transfer and reshuffling order to 40 clerical staffers, including seven teachers (3 PRTs and 4 TGTs), from the DEE, Itanagar, on 17 January, it triggered strong resistance and outrage among the clerical staffers, who are allegedly resorting to using their political connection for their retention and revocation of the transfer orders.

Sources in the education department informed that political leaders have started sending personal messages to the authorities for the revocation of the transfer orders of their relatives and close ones.

It is further alleged that a narrative is being deliberately fanned that the headquarters’ clerical or non-academic employees of the DEE or the directorate of secondary education are not transferable.

However, according to the Arunachal Pradesh Education Act, 2010 (Rules of Transfer and Posting of Non-Academic Employees): “All ministerial Group C staff shall be transferred to any educational institution and office of school education department of Arunachal Pradesh. The normal tenure of non-academic employees defined as hard belt (5 years), middle belt (10 years) and soft belt (15 years).”

It is also being alleged that the transferred staffers had an internal meeting recently, during which they resolved not to comply with the transfer or new-assignment order issued by the education commissioner.

However, The Arunachal Times could not ascertain the veracity of this information as some of transferred staffers whom this reporter could contact chose not to comment on the development.

When contacted, Director of Elementary Education Otem Tayeng and DEE in-charge Khading Perme also refused to comment.

In the transfer and reshuffling of assignment order, the education commissioner stated that, as part of a new administrative framework initiative aimed at improving accountability, transparency, and efficiency in the functioning the DEE at both the state and the district levels, internal reshuffles as well as transfers and posting have been implemented.

The education commissioner further observed that reshuffling and transfer and posting of clerical staffers was done to maintain the principle of equitable distribution of human resource and healthy rotation of assignment, and to foster a dynamic and versatile workforce, preventing stagnation in administrative functions.

The transfers were also done to ensure that a range of employees gain experience in different roles, enhancing the overall skill set and adaptability of the staffers, and to “prevent the build-up of administrative bottleneck and create fresh perspectives in the decision-making process,” the order read.