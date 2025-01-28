3 para-athletes from Arunachal to represent India at International Championship

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has selected three para-athletes from Arunachal Pradesh to represent the country at the International Para Athletics Championship, 2025,scheduled to be held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, from 2 to 4 February.

The selected athletes are Techi Datam, Likha Nipa and Techi Sonu.

While Datam will take part in shot put and discus throw in the F-46 category, Sonu will also compete in the same events in the F-44 category. Nipa will compete in the 100 mtrs and the 200 mtrs races in the T-13 category, the Paralympic Association of Arunachal said in a release.

They are scheduled to leave for the UAE on 30 January.

Hosted by the Althiqah Club for the Disabled, Sharjah and approved by the World Para Athletics, the event will bring together para-athletes from across the globe.