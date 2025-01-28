Quiz competition conducted

ITANAGAR, 27 Jan: Bengia Tachung and Leyu Bengge Ruji, representing VKV Nirjuli, won the first position in the quiz competition ‘Battle of Minds-2025’, conducted by the youth affairs department at DK Convention Hall here on Sunday.

Jummik Ete and Deri Ragyum Gyadu from Good Shepherd Public School, Pappu Nallah were the first runner-up and Lalu Bayang and Napchu Yangfo from GHSS Seppa were the second runner-up, the department said in a release.

The winner, the first runner-up and the second runner-up were awarded Rs 1 lakh, Rs 80,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively, along with certificates and mementoes.

Chief Secretary Manish Kr Gupta and the NEC’s Human Resource Development and Employment Director Bamin Tarang distributed the prizes.

