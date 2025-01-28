Tuting farmers deliver fruits, vegetables to ITBP as part of MoU

TUTING, 27 Jan: As part of a recently signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board, anSHG of Zido village here in Upper Siang district delivered the first batch of vegetables and fruits to the ITBP on Monday.

The MoU signed between the ITBP and the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board is aimed at creating a sustainable platform for the local farmers and self-help groups (SHG) to access the market and improve their livelihoods.

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission’s (ArSRLM) Block Mission Management unit in Tuting, in collaboration with the agriculture department, has played a crucial role in bridging the gap between SHGs, farmers, and the market. The ArSRLM has been instrumental in organising the villagers into SHGs and equipping them with the necessary resources to enter the agricultural market.

“This successful shipment sets the stage for further opportunities for SHGs and villagers to expand their reach and gain access to more markets in the future. The SHGs, many of which are led by women, are empowered through this initiative. The ability to earn from agricultural produce enhances the economic independence of these groups, which in turn strengthens the overall community,” stated an ArSRLM release.