Sikkim BJP opposes Centre’s clearance for reconstruction of Teesta-III dam

GANGTOK, 28 Jan: The Sikkim BJP on Tuesday opposed the union environment ministry’s approval for the reconstruction of the Teesta-III dam in Mangan district, which was destroyed in a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in October 2023.

This approval not only disregards Sikkim’s fragile Himalayan ecosystem but also raises serious concerns about the safety of the people in the backdrop of the catastrophic events of October 2023, state BJP unit’s spokesperson Passing Sherpa said in a statement.

He was referring to the flashfloods in the Teesta river, which had claimed more than 40 lives, destroyed roads and communication networks, and washed away the Teesta-III dam, he said.

“We strongly oppose hasty clearance granted by the environment ministry’s Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for the reconstruction of the Teesta-III dam under the guise of expansion or modernisation,” Sherpa said.

A BJP-led NDA government is at the Centre.

This tragedy was the direct result of insufficient spillway capacity and the failure to account for glacial lake outburst flood risks, the Sikkim BJP spokesperson said.

Despite this, the EAC has approved the proposal for a new concrete gravity dam without ensuring the completion of critical studies, including a revised Probable Maximum Flood (PMF) assessment, as required by the Central Water Commission (CWC), he said.

Most alarmingly, the decision to bypass a fresh public hearing is an affront to democratic principles and the rights of Sikkim’s people, the BJP leader said, adding that the reliance on a public hearing from 2006, a period that predates both the climate crisis and the October 2023 disaster, disregards the current realities and risks faced by the Himalayan state.

Stating that the proposed dam design claims to enhance spillway capacity from 7,000 cumec to 19,946 cumec, independent experts and stakeholders have highlighted the absence of fresh, credible data to validate these claims, Sherpa said.

The EAC has acknowledged the risks posed by upstream glacial lakes but failed to act decisively by insisting on updated environmental and hydrological assessments, he added.

Sherpa urged the EAC to immediately withdraw the project clearance and revoke its approval until all pending technical studies, including revised PMF assessments, are completed and independently reviewed.

A comprehensive EIA must be conducted, considering updated data on rainfall, GLOF risks, and Sikkim’s unique ecological sensitivities, Sherpa said.

A fresh public consultation is essential to ensure that the voices of affected communities are heard and their concerns addressed, he said.

In addition, the central government must honour Article 371F, which accords special status to Sikkim and prioritise the state’s ecological balance, safety, and cultural heritage over corporate interests, he added. (PTI)