30 dead, 60 injured in Maha Kumbh stampede

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR, 29 Jan: At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area occurred as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, considered one of the most auspicious days during the mela.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Vaibhav Krishna told a press conference here in the evening the stampede has left 30 dead and 60 others injured.

“The incident took place between 1-2 am due to the pressure of crowd. The crowds broke barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there. Over 90 injured were rushed to the hospital, out of whom 30 died,” he said.

Barricades have been placed in the mela and akhara areas for lane management but they gave way under the pressure of the jostling throng, he said.

As the barricades broke, people fell on those sitting and waiting for taking the holy dip during the ‘brahm muhurt’ (early morning time considered auspicious to perform certain activities), he said.

Many, including women and children, fell down and were crushed.

Twenty-five of the deceased have been identified, Krishna said. Four of the deceased are from Karnataka and one each from Assam and Gujarat.

Among those injured, 36 are undergoing treatment at the hospital and the rest have been sent with their families, he said.

He said the Mela administration has issued a helpline number — 1920 — for tracing missing persons.

The officer said the government has issued strict directives there will be no VIP protocol in the mela now onwards. “We will not be entertaining VIP protocal for the coming ‘snans’.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has contacted all the revered Mahamandaleshwars, saints and akharas and has requested them to participate in this ‘Amrit Snan.’

Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand said the administration’s priority is to ensure that those who have come to take the bath return home safely.

The officers did not answer any questions of the journalists. (PTI)