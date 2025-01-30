Value addition & fruit processing training for SHG members

NENULIANG, 29 Jan: A two-day training program on “Value Addition and Fruit Processing of Locally Available Seasonal Fruits” was conducted by the Anjaw KVK for the Nenu SHG members in the district recently.

KVK SMS (food science and nutrition) Pooja Singnale led the training, teaching SHG members how to prepare orange squash, pineapple jam, banana chips and ginger paste. She demonstrated the use of both natural and chemical preservatives such as sodium benzoate, citric acid and potassium metabisulfite to preserve food products effectively.

KVK horticulture specialist Satveer Yadav provided additional guidance on good hygiene practices, proper storage techniques and post-harvest fruit technology.

During the training, the KVK team also distributed raw ingredients, packaging materials (including plastic bottles, zip pouches and colorful labels), to the SHG members.

The SHG members sold the processed products during the Republic Day celebrations at Hayuliang. Hayuliang ADC Julity Mihu commended the SHG members for their efforts and praised KVK senior scientist and head Dr. Debasis Sasmal, along with the other KVK staff, for their initiative in enhancing the income opportunities of the SHG members.