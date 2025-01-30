VKV Dobi & Saji FC win U-13 & U-15 Football League

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: VKV Dobi FC emerged as the winner of the U-13 ASMITA Khelo India Women’s Football League which was held at Padi Yubey Outdoor Stadium, Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district from 15 to 24 January.

Semo Apu FC finished runner-up, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) informed in a release. The league was organized by APFA in collaboration with Lower Subansiri District Football Association.

Saji FC won the U-15 category of the league, which was held in Monigong in Shi Yomi district from 12 to 21 January.

Dunyo FC secured the runner-up position.

The U-17 years’ category is currently underway at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Naharlagun.