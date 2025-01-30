5 students from Namsai receive SBI OJAS Scholarships

NAMSAI, 29 Jan: Five girl students from government schools in Piyong circle in Namsai district received SBI OJAS Rural Talent Scholarships in Piyong on 26 January.

The scholarships, which consisted of Rs. 6000 and a certificate of excellence, were distributed by circle officer Kalen Saroh in the presence of GBs, gram panchayat chairpersons and community members from the villages.

The scholarship instituted by the SBI Foundation, Mumbai, aims to promote all-round excellence among rural school students.

The scholarships were provided as part of the many development activities carried out under the SBI-Gram Seva Program which is being implemented by ANMA Integrated Development Association in Adi Ningroo, Ningroo Chariali, Nampong, Piyong Khampti and Piyong Singpho villages in Piyong circle.