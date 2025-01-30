NFR adopts audio-visual sectional road learning training for loco pilots

MALIGAON, 29 Jan: N.F Railway (NFR) has implemented Audio-Visual Sectional Road Learning (LR) training across all its five divisions. It is another significant step toward enhancing operational efficiency and safety in train operations within the zone. This innovative initiative aims to provide Loco Pilots (LPs) and Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) with an advanced learning tool that offers a realistic and in-depth understanding of their assigned routes, station layouts, signalling systems and safety protocols.

Developed under the leadership of the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of NFR, Sandeep Kumar, the Audio-Visual Sectional LR videos are designed to bridge the gap between theoretical information and practical experience by presenting real-time footage of railway tracks, station layouts, signal placements, gradients, curves and bridges. These videos, captured using in-house cameras mounted on locomotives, enable loco pilots to familiarize themselves with the complexities of their routes before train operation. Recognizing the challenges faced by loco pilots in navigating large stations, goods and passenger yards within the limited time of scheduled trips, NFR has developed this system to provide an efficient and structured approach to sectional learning. The videos are regularly televised in crew lobbies, ensuring widespread accessibility and continuous learning.

The above move aligns with NFR’s commitment towards modernizing training methodologies and equipping its workforce with cutting-edge tools for improved railway operations, according to a NFR release.