School student dies after alleged assault by classmate

[Bengia Ajum]

YUPIA, 29 Jan: A class 5 student of Larh Laywr Public School, identified as Kino Abo, died after being assaulted by a classmate. Abo was attacked on Tuesday evening when he had gone to attend private tuition after school. He was referred to a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam, and later succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s parents lodged an FIR at the Doimukh police station.

The classmate who assaulted Abo, leading to his death, is a 10-year-old minor and, as per the law, has been declared a child in conflict with the law (CCWL). Both Abo and the CCWL were studying together in class 5. The Doimukh police have interrogated the child and recorded his statement. The CCWL was produced before the court of the Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Capital Complex, Yupia, and was remanded to a juvenile remand home in Pasighat, East Siang district, for two days. Abo’s parents, in their FIR, alleged that the victim was assaulted on his forehead with a blunt object by the accused. Initially, he was rushed to TRIHMS, but doctors referred him to an out-of-state hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the All Kino Kamchung Society has condemned the murder of Kino Abo and called for justice for the victim. The society has urged the Papum Pare police to thoroughly investigate the case, given the serious nature of the crime.

In a statement to this daily, Papum Pare SP Taru Gusar informed that the police will conduct an in-depth investigation into the case. “I assure the victim’s parents that the police will ensure justice and will properly investigate the case,” he said.