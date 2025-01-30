AAPSU urges govt to implement education dept transfer orders

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has issued a 10-day ultimatum to the state government to implement the transfer orders of clerical staffers in the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) or take action against them for non-compliance.

In its representation to the chief secretary, AAPSU stated that some transferred employees are not complying with the transfer orders and remain adamant about not moving from their positions, even after 12 weeks have passed since the orders were issued. On 17 January, the commissioner of education had issued a transfer or reshuffling order for nearly 40 staffers in the DEE.

AAPSU stated, “It is disheartening to note that despite the clear instructions provided in the transfer order, many staff members are refusing to comply and are instead leveraging political support to retain their positions at the Directorate.”

“This not only violates the government order but also hinders the effective implementation of education policies meant to benefit the students of our state,” AAPSU added.

In the event that staffers continue their persistent disobedience and neglect the government’s directive, AAPSU has urged the government to initiate disciplinary action, including suspending those who willfully disobey the order.