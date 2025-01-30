Journalists enrolled under CMAAY in landmark health initiative

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: Health and family welfare minister Biyuram Wahge on Wednesday handed over Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) cards to three journalists during a mass enrolment event for working journalists at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) here.

The mass enrolment under CMAAY, the first such initiative in the country, enables both APST and non-APST journalists registered with the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) to avail of health benefits. The move is aimed at recognising their contributions and ensuring their well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahge underscored the media’s role in bridging the gap between the government and the people.

“Journalists are the voice of the people. Their responsibility extends beyond reporting – they are also key agents in spreading awareness about welfare schemes that are meant to improve lives,” he said.

Highlighting the government’s efforts in strengthening the healthcare system, Wahge spoke about the “Health Mela,” an initiative to provide medical services to underserved areas. He reiterated the state’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and addressing existing gaps.

“We are identifying shortcomings in the healthcare system to enhance medical services. The government is committed to making healthcare accessible and affordable for all,” he added.

Welcoming the inclusion of journalists under CMAAY, APC president Dodum Yangfo termed it a significant step in addressing the occupational risks faced by media professionals.

“This initiative acknowledges the challenges journalists face daily, often working in difficult conditions without proper health security,” Yangfo said.

APUWJ president Amar Sangno described the move as a historic milestone.

“For the first time in India, an entire journalist community is being covered under a government health scheme. This ensures that those who inform and educate the public are also taken care of,” he said.

Sangno also extended his gratitude to the CMAAY team, including health research scientist Dr. Nabam Peter, State Health Agency project manager (policy) Kime Pubyang and the enrolment team, for their efforts in making the initiative a reality.

Also present on the occasion were, health and family welfare secretary Ira Singhal, OSD to health minister Dr. Gomi Basar, APC general secretary Damien Lepcha, vice-president Bengia Ajum, APUWJ vice-president Ranju Dodum and senior medical officer Dr. Gem Meri.