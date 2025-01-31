Fire burns down 15 shops in Hayuliang

[Bengia Ajum]

HAYULIANG, 30 Jan: Fifteen shops were completely burnt down in a major fire accident that occurred here in Anjaw district on Thursday morning.

The fire started at around 4 am in the market and stopped at around 5:30 am. Though there is no report of casualty, the fire caused massive losses and burnt down a major portion of the Hayuliang market.

Talking to this daily, Anjaw SP Rikke Kamsi informed that the actual monetary damage is being assessed. “The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and we are investigating,” said Kamsi.

Meanwhile, a resident of Hayuliang, who did not wish to be identified, said that the fire could not be contained on time due to the lack of fire tenders. “The fire brigade is based in district headquarters Hawai, and it takes more than an hour for them to come. Today also the fire brigade team reached after the fire had completely burnt down the shops,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that the Army water tankers played an important role in stopping the fire from spreading further. “Had it not been for the four Army water tankers, the fire could have spread. The locals, with the help of Army water tankers, somehow managed to stop it from further spreading. But people have suffered massive losses,” he added.