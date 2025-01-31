Law should be respected, says contestant following court order suspending ANSU prez

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: After a lower court suspended the result notification for the post of the president of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) and barred Lezen Gyadi from exercising powers and functions as the ANSU president till the pendency of the main title suit, Ashok Doka, a contesting candidate who, along with two others, filed the title suit, said that the ANSU is not above the Indian Constitution and will have to respect the law.

Doka said that, even though the ANSU is an independent organisation, it will have to follow the court’s order and abide by the law.

Addressing the media at the Arunachal Press Club here on Thursday, Doka said it pained him to drag the matter to the court. “I also personally don’t want the ANSU’s image to get hurt like this. People who founded the ANSU did it for the betterment of the Nyishi community and many have contributed to its growth. But I was denied justice and left with no choice but to knock on the door of the court. A wrong precedent cannot be left unchallenged and therefore I am fighting against it,” said Doka.

He blamed the ANSU election commission team for the present mess. “If the election was done fairly, this situation would not have arisen. Even the intervention of the parental body NES and former ANSU leaders was not respected. If the election had been conducted legally, the result could have been different,” he said.

Further, he made it clear that his battle for justice is only with regard to the post of the president, and that it does not affect the functioning of the remaining executive members in any manner. “This legal case is only related to the result of the ANSU president’s post. The remaining central executive members have nothing to do with it and can carry on with their activities. This should be clear to everyone,” said Doka.

He also urged the ANSU leaders to behave maturely and respect the law. The case has been filed as Ashok Doka & two Others vs Yurum Tamin & 9 Others. Yurum Tamin was the chief election commissioner of the ANSU election which took place in November last year.

On Tuesday, JFMC-cum-Civil Judge (Junior Division) Dena Mena in a landmark judgement while suspending the election result of the ANSU president’s post also barred Gyadi from using any sign, seal, emblem, or any other symbols of the office of the union. “He shall also refrain from exercising the powers and functions of the president of the ANSU. The instant order shall remain in force till the pendency of the main title suit,” the order read.

Meanwhile, according to a source, Gyadi will knock on the door of the higher court and challenge the order suspending him.