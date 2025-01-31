Merit must be sole criterion for recommendations by PSCs: Guv

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: Governor KT Parnaik said that merit must be the sole criterion for recommendations made by public service commissions (PSC).

He said this during a meeting with a four-member Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) team at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday. The team, comprising Dr Devanand Shinde, Dr Satish Deshpande, Dr Abhay Wagh and Dr Dilip Pandharpatte, is on a weeklong study tour to share good practices. They were accompanied by APPSC Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa and member Koj Tari.

The governor underscored that impartial and independent decision-making is crucial in fostering a secure, progressive, and developed society, and urged the members of the APPSC and the MPSC to ensure that the most capable individuals are recommended and entrusted with leadership roles.

Parnaik also highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’ developmental progress and the significant contributions of its people in governance and administration. He stressed that “through the selection of highly qualified and competent candidates, the PSCs can drive meaningful and lasting positive change.” (Raj Bhavan)