Teachers’ training workshop held

AALO, 30 Jan: The SFS College here in West Siang district organised a three-day training workshop for teachers of private and government schools of West Siang and neighbouring districts from 27-29 January.

The workshop was the outcome of a collaboration among SFS College, the district education department, and Bangalore-based Asha Foundation. Six trainers from Bangalore and Pune, belonging to the Asha Foundation, guided the participating teachers from 35 schools.

The workshop was inaugurated by DIGP Tumme Amo on 27 January. In his address, Amo emphasised the critical role of teachers in shaping the future of the society, and urged them to adopt innovative teaching techniques to meet the changing needs of students in a dynamic world.

The training sessions covered a broad spectrum of topics, including innovative teaching methodologies, effective classroom management, technology integration in education, strategies for creating engaging and impactful learning experiences, team-building, communication skills, social media and mental health, etc. The programme focused on empowering the teachers to embrace modern practices that make education more effective and enjoyable for students.

The sessions were conducted by members of the Asha Foundation, including Asha Foundation director Dr Glory Alexander, Dr Biju Sabastain, Tarini Willison, Maya Singh, Juanita John, and Nina Amrita. Their expertise and insights greatly contributed to the success of the training, equipping the teachers with valuable knowledge and practical strategies.

A total of 133 participants from 35 schools across six districts – Siang, West Siang, East Siang, Shi-Yomi, Upper Siang, and Leparada – attended the workshop. (DIPRO)