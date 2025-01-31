MLA visits schools in Tezu

TEZU, 30 Jan: Tezu-Sunpura MLA Dr Mohesh Chai visited schools here in Lohit district on Wednesday to assess the educational infrastructure and address the pressing concerns raised by the school authorities.

The MLA was accompanied by district BJP president Tumngam Nyodu, DDSE Tumba Bomjen, and other officials from the DDSE office.

The teachers of PM SHRI GUPS, Tezu flagged the shortage of teachers, particularly of Hindi, Mathematics, and English. In response, the MLA assured to have infrastructural improvements made, including providing additional classrooms, an assembly shed, and a playground.

At the GUPS, Tezu West, the school management raised concern over the lack of a dedicated midday meal (MDM) shed and separate toilet facilities for boys and girls, besides raising concern over roof leakage. The MLA assured to have the MDM shed renovated, and to provide two water filters.

At the GPS, RWD Colony, the need for an additional classroom was brought to attention, while at GPS Tezu Kola, various challenges were acknowledged. A visit to GPS ALC Colony revealed the presence of an abandoned building, which the MLA noted as a safety hazard. He convened a meeting with the DC, SP, Tezu SDO, ADC, IGG College principal, DFCSO, and DLRSO at the DC’s office to expedite the demolition of the structure and convert the space into a playground.

The MLA also proposed establishing a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Lohit district, and suggested repurposing vacant government office spaces to accommodate JNV teachers.

The day concluded with a thorough inspection of abandoned buildings, where the MLA reaffirmed his dedication to ensure their proper utilisation for the benefit of the people. (DIPRO)