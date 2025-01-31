Wangsu strikes first gold for Arunachal at 38th National Games

Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 30 Jan: Ace wushu player Nyeman Wangsu struck the first gold medal for Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing 38th National Games here in Uttarakhand on Thursday.

She clinched the medal in the Daoshu event, chef de mission Abraham K Techi informed.

This is her third consecutive gold medal in three National Games. Earlier, she had won the gold medals in the two previous editions of the Games, which were held in Gujarat and Goa.

The wins showcased her mastery in this form of Chinese martial art,

Chera Loku and Yorna Rosni won a silver and a bronze medal, respectively, in wushu in the ongoing National Games on Thursday. While Loku won her medal in the Taijiquan event, Rosni secured her bronze medal in the Nandao event.

Arunachal made an early exit from the men’s badminton team event after losing by identical 1-4 margins against Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

Arunachal had qualified for the National Games in badminton for the first time in this edition of the Games.