Charges framed against Taya Chumi in Techi Meena Lishi murder case

[Indu Chukhu]

YUPIA, 30 Jan: Charges were framed against Taya Chumi under Section 120B/302/316/201/34 of the IPC at the district and sessions court here in Papum Pare district on Thursday by the court’s judge.

Chumi is one of the prime accused in the alleged murder of Techi Meena Lishi. So far nine prosecution witnesses have been examined and cross-examined in the case, which is currently under the trial stage.

The sessions court had discharged Chumi in 2023, and the victim’s family (father) had approached the HC against the discharge order.

The HC directed that charges be framed against Chumi, and that the trial be proceeded with, in November 2024.

Later, Chumi challenged the HC order at the SC,which dismissed the appeal on 15 January, 2025, in connection with the 5 November, 2020 murder of Lishi, who was killed along with her unborn child.

Seven-month-pregnant Lishi was allegedly murdered by hired killers at the behest of her husband, Lishi Roni.

The then Yupia sessions court judge had discharged Chumi in the murder case “due to lack of evidence.” The court had then stated that there was no material evidence against the accused that could justify charges under any of the sections listed in the police chargesheet.

Chumi had been charged with pressuring the prime accused and helping transfer mobile phones related to the crime. Lishi’s family had appealed against the verdict.

The order dated 9 January, 2023, passed by the Gauhati high court’s Itanagar permanent bench judge, had set aside the Yupia sessions court’s decision in Sessions Case No 02/2021 with the following direction: “The order stipulates that the trial court must now frame charges against Taya Chumi according to Sessions Case No 02/2021 and proceed with the trial in accordance with the law.”

On 18 December, 2024, the Yupia high court directed Chumi to appear before the sessions court in Yupia, along with an application seeking bail in the matter. It was directed that, upon Chumi’s appearance, the sessions judge would frame the charges and consider the bail application.

The court’s directions further mentioned the approval of the instant criminal revision petition.