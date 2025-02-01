Check illegal influx of Bangladeshi immigrants

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention to the authority concerned in particular and the general public as whole. In the last few years, after the coup in Myanmar and Bangladesh, the number of illegal immigrants has increased in many parts of the country. In the last few days, a huge number of illegal immigrants living in various parts of the country have been arrested by the police for illegally staying without proper documents. They have been living with fake identifications and with forged documents. If it is not checked properly, it will be a security threat to the sovereignty and integrity of our country.

As per reports, the recent stabbing case of Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan was committed by an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a direct land border with Assam, which itself is witnessing influx of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and is facing the issue of demographic change. Moreover, we have witnessed a huge increase of Muslims in our state in the last few years. Nobody knows how many of them are true citizens of this country and how many of them are illegal immigrants.

Hence, it is my appeal to the authority concerned to take needful action at the earliest before some misfortune happens.

Babu Techi Tara