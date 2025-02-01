APPSC should issue clear exam schedule

Editor,

With utmost respect and hope, I on behalf of all the aspirants humbly request the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to kindly release the annual examination calendar for the upcoming session at the earliest. It is worth noting that the APSSB, which receives a higher number of applicants than the APPSC, has already released its annual examination for the 2025-26 session, which has brought immense clarity and relief to its aspirants.

Knowing the exam date in advance will significantly benefit the aspirants from financially weaker backgrounds, as it allows them to take up part-time jobs during less critical phases of their preparation. This helps them support their financial needs without compromising their studies. Along with that, having a clear timeline enables aspirants to effectively plan and manage their preparation for other competitive exams, such as APSSB, SSC, banking exams, as well. It ensures better time management, reduces stress, and maximises their chances of success in multiple exams. Whenever aspirants visit the commission’s office seeking clarity about exam dates, they are often met with the same response “Website check karte raho.” Such dismissive response leaves aspirants feeling unheard and frustrated. It’s disheartening to see our concerns being brushed aside so easily when we seek guidance and clarity.

By releasing an annual calendar, the commission would not only address these concerns but also show that it understands and respects the struggles of the aspirants. A transparent and predictable process fosters trust and enables aspirants to focus on their goals without the constant worry of when the exams will be held.

Aspirant