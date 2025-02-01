ADC calls for strict monitoring of projects

PANGIN, 31 Jan: Additional Deputy Commissioner Gamtum Padu urged the officials of the line departments in Pangin subdivision to ensure strict monitoring of the implementation of development projects.

Presiding over a Sub-Divisional Level Monitoring Committee (SDLMC) meeting at the ADC’s conference hall here in Siang district on Thursday,Padu urged the heads of offices to present updated data and photographs, showcasing their progress, in the next SDLMC meeting. He urged the line departments to “adhere to the timelines for meeting targets, using the data presented in the previous SDLMC as a baseline.”

During the meeting, officials of line departmentsdelivered presentations, detailing the current status and progress of various schemes being implemented in the subdivision.

Regarding issues related to loan disbursements under various schemes, Padu held a discussion with the SBI representative to resolve challenges faced by departments due to pending bank approvals. The SBI representative provided clarity on the banking norms to ensure smooth communication with beneficiaries.

The Pangin circle officer, ZPMs of Pangin and Kebang, heads of offices, and a representative from the State Bank of India, Pangin branch attended the meeting.

During a review session for the ‘Clean model villages’ initiative under the district-wide Swachhta Hi Seva campaign, Pangin village, Kebang Sole village, and Lokpeng were identified as potential clean model villages of the subdivision. (DIPRO)