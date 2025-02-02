Working Committee of NNPGs appoints new convener

KOHIMA, 1 Feb: The Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC-NNPGs) appointed a new convener and two working conveners to carry forward the negotiations with the Centre to resolve the Naga political issue (NPI).

NSCN (U) president MB Neokpao Konyak was named the new convener, while P Tikhak and Isak Sumi were appointed the working conveners, according to a statement issued on Friday.

“Ever resolute in our commitment to ensure political breakthrough through honourable and logical political solution to decades-long Indo-Naga political conflict, the NNPGs taking into serious account the current scenario took the decision,” it said.

The three leaders would, at all times, work in close coordination and due consultations with all the affiliates on all issues pertaining to the political issues, it added.

“They would shoulder the responsibilities for a period of three years until further review,” the statement said.

Ghukiho T Zhimomi has been retained as the member secretary of WC-NNPGs till further order, it said.

The WC-NNPGs, composed of seven different Naga groups, has been engaging in political negotiations with the Centre since November 2017 and inked an ‘agreed position’.

The Centre has also been holding negotiations with the NSCN (IM) since the signing of the ceasefire agreement in 1997 and also inked a ‘framework agreement’ in 2015.

In October 2019, the then interlocutor of the Centre for Naga peace talks and Nagaland Governor RN Ravi declared that talks had concluded.

However, the Centre has not accepted the NSCN (IM)’s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas. (PTI)