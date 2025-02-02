KAMBA, 1 Feb: Altogether 989 patients received free medical consultation and treatment during an integrated health camp organised at the CHC here by the West Siang District Health Society, in collaboration with the district administration and the 356 Army field office, on Friday.

The camp, initiated by DC Mamu Hage, was inaugurated by Liromoba MLA Pesi Jilen, who expressed appreciation for the state government and the district administration for organising it, and urged the public to avail of the services.

He also emphasised the importance of registering under the Chief Minister Arunachal Arogya Yojana, which provides free medical treatment to eligible beneficiaries.

The MLA also launched the 100-day intensified TB elimination campaign. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to eradicating tuberculosis and enhancing early detection and treatment in the region.

Kamba ADC Tamo Riba and DMO Dr Tomar Kamki also spoke. (DIPRO)