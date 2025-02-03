Declare result of APSSB-CSL exam

Editor,

Through your esteemed daily, I would like to bring the attention of the APSSB once again towards the declaration of result of the APSSB-CSL exam, which is taking forever. Most of the candidates thought the result would be out by January last week, but it’s been 12 days and the APSSB has not mentioned anything, even though the annual exam calendar has also been issued.

Let’s break down the APSSB exam calendar 2024:

a. CGL: Exam – 08-09-24; Result – 26-09-24 (only 18 days)

b. CHSL: Exam – 06-10-24; Result – 23-10-24 (only 18 days)

c. CSL: Exam-10-11-24; Medical test – 13-01-25 to 21-01-25; Result – ?

d. Last year’s CSL-2023 exam: 26-11-23; Medical test – 04-01-2024 to 30-01-24; Result – 06-02-2024 (5 days after medical test)

Therefore, I would like to request the APSSB to declare the final result as soon possible, so that, if selected, we can start with our future career planning, and if not, again prepare for the upcoming APSSB exam with full preparation.

Candidate