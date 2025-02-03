Malnutrition a silent assassin

Editor,

Malnutrition refers to deficiencies or excesses in nutrient intake, imbalance of essential nutrients, or impaired nutrient utilisation. Malnutrition is a silent assassin, which is not good for individuals as well as for the nation; it creates an army of unhealthy people. It is quite a common phenomenon in the fast life that people neglect the importance of a healthy diet.

Arunachal Pradesh is blessed with locally grown fruits and vegetables; pineapple, orange, banana, mangoes, jackfruit, etc, and uncountable local vegetables are available in their season. Green leafy vegetables are aplenty in the jungles of the state. They can be properly utilised in a balanced diet, and it can also generate income for rural folks if an organised sector is there.

A large section of our people still does not understand nutritional values. The young generation, especially millennials and Gen-Z, are leaning on packaged foods, fast food, and fries, which are not healthy for long periods.

In rural areas, children and parents are unaware of the importance of a balanced diet. For proper diet, the government of India launched the Poshan Abhiyan, the midday meal programme, and anaemia eradication programme, but all these efforts were insufficient to address the call.

I request the dietician fraternity, food technology scholars and the authorities concerned of the state to conduct awareness programmes and organise a digital campaign for it.

O Padung,

H Sector, Itanagar