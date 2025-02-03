Issue APPSC exam calendar

Editor,

Through the columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) and the authorities concerned to the non-issuance of the annual examination calendar for 2025. It is deeply concerning that the APPSC has failed to conduct exams for the last three years, leaving thousands of aspirants in uncertainty.

I am writing this letter on behalf of numerous aspirants who have been eagerly waiting for the conduct of recruitment examinations under the APPSC. It is deeply concerning that no major examination has been conducted in the last three years (apart from the APPSCCE Prelims-2024), leaving aspirants in a state of uncertainty and frustration. Furthermore, many candidates are becoming overage due to administrative inefficiencies, which is not only unfair but also detrimental to their careers.

Compared to other state public service commissions and the Union Public Service Commission, which handle a significantly larger number of candidates, the APPSC has a much smaller pool of aspirants – roughly 10% of what other states manage. Despite this, the commission has failed to conduct examinations on time, or to even release a tentative annual examination calendar. This lack of accountability raises serious questions about the competence and efficiency of the commission’s functioning.

It is disheartening to note that while the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has already issued its examination calendar, the APPSC has not taken any such step. When the new commission, led by Dr Pradip Lingfa, was appointed, there was hope that the system would become more robust and transparent. However, the situation remains the same, and aspirants continue to face uncertainty. The only response we receive from the commission when inquiring about tentative dates is to “check the website regularly.”

Unfortunately, after checking the website for over a year, there has been no update or improvement in the process.

Therefore, I earnestly request the commission to immediately release the annual examination calendar for 2025 and ensure timely conduct of pending and upcoming examinations. The careers and futures of numerous aspirants depend on the commission’s ability to fulfil its responsibilities efficiently. A transparent and well-structured examination schedule will not only restore faith in the system but also provide clarity and direction to thousands of candidates who have been waiting for far too long.

I hope this letter will be taken seriously, and necessary actions will be initiated at the earliest.

Bamang Taniang,

M Tech (Civil), Itanagar