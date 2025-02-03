246 patients treated at free health camp

PASIGHAT, 2 Feb: A total of 246 patients were treated by a team of doctors during a free health camp organised by the Siang Trust at Namsing village in East Siang district on Saturday.

The services provided included blood pressure and blood sugar level check-ups, ECG, eye and dental treatment.

A total of 150 patients received treatment for various eye ailments, and another 45 for dental problems. Medicines were also provided to the patients free of cost.

People from Namsing, Kongkul, Seram, Gadum, Mer and Sogan villages availed of the benefits of the medical camp. (DIPRO)