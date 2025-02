Editor,

A single post of tourist information officer (TIO) was advertised in the year 2021 by the APPSC, but its exam has not yet been conducted. The aspirants have been waiting since then for the written exam.

The APPSC is going to release its exam calendar soon. Therefore we unemployed tourism youths appeal to the APPSC to kindly include written exam for said post in this year’s exam calendar.

Obang Gapen,

D Sector, Naharlagun