Police arrest fugitive fraudster from Assam

ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: The Nirjuli police, with assistance from the Digboi police in Assam’s Tinsukia district, arrested fugitive fraudster Biswajit Bharali (44) from Digboi on 1 February.

“The accused had been absconding for seven months after defrauding Rs 46 lakhs and stealing a jeep,”Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said in a release.

Two complaints had been lodged at the Nirjuli police station against him in June, 2024, the SP said.

“The first complainant alleged that Bharali had proposed a superbike garage partnership at Lekhi village, Nirjuli, and persuaded him to invest Rs 30 lakhs for its establishment. Later, Bharali fraudulently obtained an additional Rs 12 lakhs, claiming that it was needed for purchasing spare parts and covering operational expenses. However, after receiving the funds, he abandoned the garage and went into hiding,” he said.

“In another complaint, Bharali was accused of cheating Rs 4 lakhs and stealing a Mahindra Thar before fleeing,” Gambo said.

During the investigation, the police team inspected the garage premises and recovered a country-made pistol, a magazine, and three live rounds (7.65 mm calibre) belonging to the accused.

“Utilising extensive technical surveillance and human intelligence for the last seven months, the police tracked Bharali’s movements, confirming his presence in Tinsukia district,” Gambo said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the SP constituted a special team comprising SI Vivek Linggi and Constables Tadar Tayang and KT Tali, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo and Nirjuli PS OC Inspector TM Nekam. The police team, led by Linggi, coordinated with the Digboi police and arrested Bharali from Digboi, he said.

The stolen vehicle – a Mahindra Thar – was also recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing fraud, stealing the vehicle and illegally possessing a firearm, Gambo said.

The SP commended the Nirjuli and the Digboi police for their seamless coordination and relentless efforts, which led to the arrest of the fugitive and recovery of the stolen property.