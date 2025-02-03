COCOMI urges Centre to set up anti-narcotics bureau in NE

IMPHAL, 2 Feb: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has urged the central government to set up a dedicated anti-narcotics bureau in the Northeastern region.

The conglomerate of several Imphal valley-based civil society organisations also appealed to the Centre to declare the region as a “narco-terrorist emergency zone.”

In a memorandum addressed to the chief ministers of the Northeastern states, COCOMI convener Khuraijam Athouba stated: “We urge the government of India to officially declare the Northeastern region as a narco-terrorist emergency zone to highlight the gravity of the situation and mobilise national resources accordingly.”

It also demanded the establishment of a “specialised anti-narcotics bureau or force dedicated to combating drug trafficking and narco-terrorism in the region.”

The bureau should work transparently and coordinate with the state governments and local authorities, the COCOMI said in the memorandum.

The organisation also called for a thorough investigation into “alleged complicity of influential individuals and entities in Manipur, Mizoram and Myanmar’s Chin state in supporting narco-terrorism activities.”

It sought measures to destroy infrastructure supporting drug smuggling and illegal arms trafficking, as well. (PTI)