Adi community celebrates Donggin

ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: The Adi community celebrated the Donggin festival at the TLC ground here on Sunday with traditional enthusiasm and joy.

Participating in the festivities, Donggin Abo Hanggung Yaying encouraged the younger generation to uphold the community’s unique cultural heritage and actively contribute to the preservation of thefestival.

Emphasising the well-known adage, “Loss of culture is loss of identity,” SFCCICR general secretary Akeng Nijo underscored the significance of unity and harmony among the Adis of the state.

Donggin festival celebration adviser Tai Paming highlighted the urgent need to safeguard cultural traditions. He called upon every individual, particularly the Adis of the state, to extend fullsupport for the successful organisation of the festival. He further urged the community to refrain from compromising their cultural heritage in the name of religion, and to ensure that participation in thefestival remains rooted in cultural values rather than religious affiliations.

SFCCICR president Mame Garu and DFCCICRgeneral secretary Tanil Gaduk also spoke.

Earlier, the festival commenced with various sports and games, including futsal, badminton, and volleyball, along with cultural dance competitionsfeaturing participants from different rachengs of the Adi community.