RGGP is the best-run polytechnic: Edn min

REILA inaugurated

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: The annual REILA (Recreation, Entertainment, Information and Literary Activities) celebration of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) College started here on Sunday.

Education Minister PD Sona, along with All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) general secretary Ritum Tali attended the inaugural function of the REILA.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister termed RGGP “the best-run polytechnic institute of the state.”

“RGGP is being run very efficiently, which is encouraging to see. It is catering to the needs of so many students. So our focus will remain on RGGP and we will continue to extend support for continued improvement of RGGP,” said Sona.

He expressed concern over the report of trespassing and encroachment on RGGP premises. “This is a very serious issue. RGGP will need to be protected, and in this regard, we will take steps. First of all, we have to draw a proper map of the institute,” he said.

The minister urged the students not to run behind government jobs only. “It is a fact that the government cannot provide jobs to every citizen. Our youths should explore beyond government jobs and focus on self-employment. Look for avenues in every sector and don’t be dependent only on government jobs,” said Sona.

He also discouraged the opening of too many colleges and polytechnics in the state. “We need to focus on quality rather than quantity. In the coming days we will close down those degree colleges and polytechnics which have zero or extremely low enrolment,” said Sona.

Tali in his address urged the education minister to take steps to stop encroachment on RGGP premises. “The AAPSU will extend full support to the authorities in this regard. In the past, we have raised this issue but the authorities’ response to the land encroachment issue of RGGP has been cold,” said Tali.

RGGP Principal Dr Taba Tath in his address highlighted the achievements and also issues concerning the college. “RGGP is the first institute to receive an ISO certificate. Also, we are the first in the NE region to receive a national board of accreditation in two departments, namely, civil and electrical and electronics. Our training and placement cells have been performing exceedingly well for the past few years,” said the principal.

He also informed that “besides academics, RGGP’s NCC and NSS cells have been standout performers. “However, he raised serious concern over trespassing and encroachment issues affecting RGGP. “We have somehow managed to control encroachment, but trespassing remains a concern. We have knocked on the doors of various authorities in this regard. This needs serious action,” he added.

On the occasion, students presented a bamboo dance, and there was also a display of warfare technique formation by the NCC cadets of RGGP. Earlier, the general secretary of the RGGP students’ union, Tadar Tami, submitted a five-point memorandum to the education minister. The points were: construction of a compound wall around the boy’s hostel; upgradation to RGGP to a degree college; repair and maintenance of the existing boundary walls; construction of a multipurpose amenity centre; and construction of the administrative building. The students’ proctor, Nyari Techi, also spoke on the occasion.

Eleven students were felicitated for academic excellence in their respective departments by the education minister. Further, two NCC cadets were given appreciation letters.

Also present on the occasion were Arunachal Pradesh Abotani Community Confederation chairman Taba Taku, Higher & Technical Education Joint Director Joram Muthu, and RGGP faculty members.

The students have been divided into four houses – Thomas Cook (neon green colour), John Smeaton (grey), Charles Babbage (black), and Michael Faraday (blue).

The weeklong REILA celebration will witness cultural, sports and literary activities.