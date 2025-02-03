SARAS: A platform for SHGs

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) organised the Arunachal SARAS Fair, a platform for self-help group (SHG) members, which was a resounding success, as reflected in the impressive statistics. The fair recorded total sales of Rs 1.3 crore, directly benefiting hundreds of SHG members from across the region.

This year’s event, held from 13-22 January, showcased handcrafted and locally sourced products created by SHG members from Arunachal Pradesh and other participating states, including Manipur, attracting a significant crowd. Such events should be held periodically in all the major towns of the state to encourage SHGs, who otherwise lack access to marketing avenues. The ArSRLM is playing a pivotal role by helping SHGs take their produce directly to buyers.

Most of these SHGs in the state are run by women, who are the primary providers for their families. It is essential for the government to support the mission to enable it to reach villages and help SHG members expand their market access, ensuring a sustainable source of income.