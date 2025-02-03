Tallong honoured with Yuva Bharat Gaurav Samman

KARNATAKA, 2 Feb: Young environmentalist and educator from Pakke-Kessang district, Prem Camdir Tallong, has been conferred the prestigious Yuva Bharat Gaurav Samman by the Bharat Vikas Sangam in the ongoing Bharatiya Samskruti Utsav-7, which is being held in Sedam, Karnataka, from 29 January to 6 February.

The award recognises his outstanding contributions to student welfare and wildlife preservation.

A passionate wildlife conservationist and active student leader, Tallong has emerged as a leading voice in wildlife preservation, and has played a pivotal role in protecting the endangered species of flora and fauna in the Pakke Tiger Reserve.

He has also brought in the Darak Darlong (Clean Darlong) initiative, and has set up a library in his village.

Tallong is the general secretary of the Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival, and is an active volunteer of the popular NGO Trigonometry, which is dedicated towards ‘man-making and nation-building’. He is also a former education secretary of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union.

Accepting the award, Tallong expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying, “This honour strengthens my commitment to empowering young minds and safeguarding our environment. I believe that education and conservation go hand in hand, and I will continue working towards a future where both thrive together.”