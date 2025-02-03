PWD office issues final notice to firm to speed up road work

YOMCHA, 2 Feb: The office of the assistant engineer of the Yomcha PWD division in West Siang district has served a final notice to Nigla Infrastructure and Power Project Pvt Ltd, directing it to deploy required tools and plants, including rock breaker, and submit a comprehensive plan of action for the Ragidoke-Yomcha road (44 kms) on or before 7 February.

The AE’s office said that it would take the matter to higher authorities, terminate the contract for non-performance, and pursue legal remedies if the firm fails to adhere to the terms of the contract.

The development follows a letter submitted to the Yomcha PWD division executive engineer by the Kargu Kardi Students’ Union (KKSU) 27 January, pertaining to early completion of the Wak-Yomcha road and the Rage Doke-Yomcha road. The union in the letter alleged that the undertaking, company, M/sNigla Infrastructure and Power Project, “is paying less heed to the work.”

A team of the KKSU visited the project site and ascertained that “the undertaking company is not equipped with requisite machineries and manpower, leading to snail pace work activities and vulnerability of impending monsoon,” it informed in a release.

“Most of the machine and manpower are also taken away from the project site even before the completion of work,” it said, and condemned “such lenient attitude of undertaking agency, and breaching of contractual obligation pertaining to work delay.”

The union had served a 20-day ultimatum to Nigla Infrastructure and Power Project to bring back all the heavy tools and project equipment, in compliance with the contract agreement.