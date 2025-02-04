Nat’l seminar on Nalanda Buddhism in Tuting

[Prem Chetry]

TUTING, 3 Feb: A national seminar on ‘Nalanda Buddhism in the Himalayan region of India: Emerging trends and developments in the 21st century’ was organised here in Upper Siang district by the Indian Himalayan Council of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition (IHCNBT) on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khen Rinpoche Tsering Dorjee Tulku of Yortong village elucidated the importance of Pemako region for Buddhist pilgrimage, terming it “the centre of the Earth, with holy lakes and holy sites.” He also underscored the appropriateness of holding the seminar in Beyul Pemako in Tuting.

He commended the efforts of the IHCNBT in getting the Bhoti language recognised by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

Tulku Orgyen Phuntsok Rinpoche, a resident reincarnate of the tulku from Yartok village, Tuting, and a visiting professor at the University of California, spoke on the Buddhist philosophy vis-à-vis mind training and how it is influencing the younger generation of the Western society.

Earlier, IHCNBT secretary Maling Gombu said that the seminar was aimed at “spreading the teachings of Nalanda Buddhism as philosophy and science of mind and logic and way of life.”

He spoke also about “the development made in the mainstreaming of Buddhist monastic education with NIOS monastic education curriculum that will have certification of monastic education, which will benefit the monks and nuns.”

“It is a major achievement that the NIOS has recognised the Bhoti language in its curriculum and will now give certification to monk students up to Class 12,” he added.

Colonel Mandeep Shaw of the 5th Dogra Regiment spoke about the role of the Indian Army in the development of border regions, and apprised the participants of the initiative to develop spiritual pilgrimage and adventure tourism in Tuting.

Tuting ADC Pandob Perme spoke on the role of Buddhism in promoting world peace.

Buddhist delegates from the Tawang monastery, the Bramdongchung, Gyangong and Singsor nunneries in Tawang, the Chillipam monastery in Dirang, and Mandala Phudung in Mechuka and Tuting region took part in the seminar.