Training prog on tea processing held

OYAN, 3 Feb: Tea growers from Mirem, Oyan and surrounding areas in East Siang district participated in a four-day training programme on ‘Quality upgradation of tea and its processing’, organised by the trade & commerce department, in collaboration with the Tea Board of India and the Tea Research Association, Itanagar, in two sessions.

While the first session was held at Mirem from 28-29 January, the second one was held at the Donyi Polo Tea Estate here from 30-31 January.

“The programme was aimed at empowering the tea growers with knowledge and skills on quality upgradation of tea to enhance qualitative processing in the tea industries. The training was imparted by scientists from the Tea Research Association, Arunachal Advisory Centre, Itanagar and officers from the Tea Board of Itanagar,” the trade & commerce department informed in a release.

The training concluded with a hands-on practical session in the field, followed by a certificate distribution ceremony, where participants were awarded certificates for on the completion of the programme, it said.