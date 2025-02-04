LIKABALI, 3 Feb: An awareness campaign on Childline-1098, WHL-181 and menstrual health was conducted by the department of women and child development, Lower Siang district, in collaboration with the district administration and the departments of health and education at Poi Vidya Niketan here on Monday.

The nationwide campaign is part of the six-week-long celebration commemorating the completion of 10 years of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in the country. The district launched its campaign on 22 January. It will conclude on 8 March.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC encouraged the students, particularly the girl students, to excel in their academic pursuits. He appealed to the children to make their mark in every field and contribute to nation-building with equal participation.

Sanitary pads were later distributed to the female children.

A large number of plants were also planted under the aegis of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, with the assistance of the forest department.

SP Gothambo Danjangju and other heads of departments also attended the programme. (DIPRO)