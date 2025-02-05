ED conducts multiple raids in Arunachal, targeting liquor businesses

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 4 Feb: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids in various locations of the state, targeting liquor businesses.

An ED team conducted simultaneous raids in the Itanagar Capital Region, Namsai, Tippi, and Bordumsa. As per sources, the liquor businesses of prominent businessman Niraj Sharma in multiple locations were raided.

“Sharma’s businesses in Naharlagun and Namsai were raided. His United Brothers Distilleries Private Limited has a large business in the liquor industry in the state,” said an official.

Sharma is a well-connected businessman, and is reportedly close to the top political bosses of the state.

Another well-known businessman whose business was raided is Sanjay Dewan. A raid was conducted at his NEFA Breweries Pvt Ltd, located in Lekhi. Two popular beers distilled by the NEFA Breweries are Red Star and Tuborg.

As per available record, Pooja Dhanuka, Sanjay Dewan, and Lily Nabam are the directors of the company.

The third businessman whose business premises were raided is Dibrugarh (Assam)-based Rajan Lohia. The ED team raided his liquor bond in Naharlagun. Lohia is a famous businessman with business interests in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The most prominent among them is Manohari Gold Tea, which earned him national fame after fetching the highest-ever price for any Indian tea in India at an auction in Guwahati a few years ago.

Raids were also conducted on the business premises of Rajesh Aggarwal in Banderdewa and Naharlagun. He has a brewery that produces Royal Style and Blue Whisky.

The raids started in multiple locations starting from 9 am, and in some locations the ED officials carried out raids till evening. The ED team, accompanied by central paramilitary forces, reportedly arrived from Guwahati. The raids were reportedly conducted over allegations of tax evasion by the above mentioned business persons.

This daily reached out to the ED officials for comment but they refused to give an official statement.

The state government too had no information about the raids. “We were not informed about the raids by the ED and we only got to know about it through local media reports,” said a senior official of the tax & excise department.