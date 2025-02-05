GEPL signs MoU with NGOs in Kharsang

[ Samshum Changmi ]

KHARSANG, 4 Feb: Geo Enpro Petroleum Limited (GEPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with various community organisations of Kharsang circle in Changlang district, in the presence of Kharsang Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Dorjee Wangchu.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, addresses community concerns regarding the extension of additional drilling for 40 wells and five exploratory wells in the Kharsang oil field.

GEPL, which operates the Kharsang oil block under a production sharing contract (PSC) with the Oil India Ltd, signed the MoU with local organisations, including the Tangsa Youth Association (TYA), the Kharsang Circle Unemployed Youth Association (KCUYA), the Kharsang Socio-Economic Development Society (KSEDS), and

the Self-Employed Association (SEA). The agreement also involved leaders from the immediate-affected villages of Injan, Panchun, Longtom-I, and Longtom-II.

The MoU outlines corporate social responsibility (CSR) and corporate environment responsibility (CER). Allocations amounting to 2 percent of net profit and 0.5 percent of the project cost, respectively, will be directed toward need-based development initiatives. A dedicated CSR committee will be established to ensure transparency and accountability in the allocation and implementation of funds.

Beyond the CSR and CER initiatives, the company has committed additional support for child welfare and women’s empowerment programmes, financial assistance for students appearing in competitive examinations, support for local sports and disaster preparedness, environmental protection and sustainability efforts, creation of a village development fund, and honorarium support of Rs 20,000 for gaon burahs annually.

Speaking on the MoU, Wangchu commended the agreement, saying, “This MoU is unique as it reflects the company’s commitment to providing additional assistance to project-affected communities.”

“After several rounds of negotiations between the company and local community leaders, the agreement has finally been formalised into this MoU,” he said.