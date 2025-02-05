Pul inspects development projects in Anjaw

HAWAI, 4 Feb: Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Sunday inspected various ongoing development projects in Anjaw district aimed at enhancing infrastructure and connectivity in the region under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) and North Eastern Council (NEC) initiatives.

During the visit, Pul reviewed the construction of a new road connecting the BRO road to Kandun village, a crucial project under the VVP aimed at improving accessibility in the remote border areas.

She also inspected the installation of a high-mast flag post in Bara Kandun, which she said “symbolises the spirit of nationalism and development in the frontier region.”

At Kibithoo, India’s easternmost town, Pul took stock of the construction of a tourist lodge under the NEC. She noted that the project would not only boost tourism but also create livelihood opportunities for the local community.

“We are committed to ensuring that even the remotest villages in our border region receive the necessary infrastructure for growth and prosperity,” Pul said. “These projects will play a vital role in improving connectivity, boosting tourism, and enhancing the overall socioeconomic development of the district.”

The minister also reviewed other development schemes in Kibithoo, Kaho, and Musai under the VVP. She emphasised the government’s vision of making border villages self-reliant and well-connected.

Pul was accompanied by Anjaw ZPC Soblem Pul, DC Millo Kojin, SP Rike Kamsi, the ZPMs of Manchal and Hawai South, and senior officials from various departments.