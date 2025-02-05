Namchik Nampuk coal mining opened to private sector

Guwahati, 4 Feb: An escrow agreement for Namchik Nampuk Coal Mine was signed in Delhi between the Coal Controller’s Organisation, Ministry of Coal and Naveen Kumar Singhal, Managing Director, Coal Pulz Pvt. Ltd. Guwahati, marking the first step towards opening of the largest coal mines in Northeastern Region in private sector.

Coal Pulz Pvt Ltd is a joint venture between two industrialist Naveen Singhal and Ratan Sharma. The company stated this is a historic milestone which shall fuel growth and power Arunachal Pradesh’s progress and neighbouring states.

Namchik Nampuk with nearly 15 million tons of coal reserve in Arunachal Pradesh was auctioned in November 2022 along with 28 other coal mines which was the biggest tranche of auction of commercial coal mines.

The auction had witnessed strong competition and Coal Pulz Pvt. Ltd. Guwahati won the bid for Namchik Nampuk coal mine. Coal Pulz (P) Limited shall be the first private entity to explore commercial mining in the Northeastern Region.