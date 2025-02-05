RGUSU seeks introduction of mass comm, psychology courses in APU and govt colleges

[ Prem Taba ]

RONO HILLS, 4 Feb: The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) on Tuesday urged Education Minister PD Sona to introduce mass communication and psychology subjects in the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat, and the government colleges across the state.

The union submitted a memorandum to the minister in this regard during his visit to RGU for the university’s 42nd foundation day celebration.

Highlighting the increasing demand for skilled professionals in both the fields, the RGUSU emphasised the crucial role these subjects play in individual wellbeing and societal development.

The union pointed out the success of the existing mass communication and psychology departments at RGU, but stressed the need for wider access to these programmes, particularly at the undergraduate level and in government colleges.

“The absence of undergraduate programmes in mass communication in

government colleges creates a significant barrier for aspiring students,” the memorandum stated, adding that “neighbouring states already offer diverse programmes in this field.”

The RGUSU said that introducing comprehensive mass communication programmes would not only enhance the APU’s academic profile but also contribute to the growth of a vibrant media sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

Regarding psychology, the RGUSU emphasised the limited availability of programmes and the resulting shortage of mental health professionals.

The union stressed the subject’s relevance across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and social work, and argued that “its introduction would improve mental health awareness and access to services within the state.”

The memorandum called for expansion of the existing programmes and the introduction of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in both subjects in the APU and the government colleges.

The RGUSU also requested for adequate budgetary provisions, infrastructure support, and the recruitment of qualified faculty members for successful implementation of these programmes.

In addition to the academic requests, the RGUSU sought financial support from the minister for infrastructure development of the union’s office and other initiatives being undertaken by the student body.

Sona assured the RGUSU that he would carefully study the matter and look into its requests.

He acknowledged the importance of these subjects and assured the students that their concerns would be given due consideration.

The minister commended the RGUSU for raising pertinent issues related to the development of higher education in the state.