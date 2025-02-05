Wahge stresses importance of IEC activities in public health

DOIMUKH, 4 Feb: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge emphasised the importance of broadening the scope of information, education and communication (IEC) activities to create awareness on life-threatening diseases and good health practices.

Wahge, who inaugurated an integrated specialty health camp at the district hospital campus in Doimukh on Tuesday, highlighted key points, such as organising health camps in all districts to identify prevalent diseases and adopt strategic methods to combat them, raising awareness about cancer and maximising the use of social media for health campaigns, and prioritising the availability and functionality of medical equipment.

He also highlighted the roles and responsibilities of doctors and nurses, underscoring their importance in delivering quality healthcare services.

On the occasion, the minister launched the 100-day intensified TB campaign and distributed food baskets to adopted TB patients.

Local MLA Nabam Vivek expressed concern over the district hospital, which was notified long ago but is yet to become fully functional. He urged the minister to provide all necessary assistance to expedite the hospital’s operational readiness.

Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society project director Dr Marbom Basar spoke about the National AIDS Control Programme Phase 5, which is set to conclude in 2026. He highlighted the implementation of the ‘Sampoorna Suraksha’ strategy initiated in districts like Papum Pare, East Kameng, and Lower Dibang Valley as part of the first phase of the programme.

This comprehensive strategy includes counselling, testing, care, and linkages to antiretroviral therapy for targetted groups. Dr Basar stressed the importance of adopting socially acceptable behaviour and noted that the prevention of HIV relies heavily on behavioural changes.

He said that there was a surge in HIV cases across Arunachal Pradesh during 2022-2023, and emphasised that stigmatisation remains a significant barrier in the society.

WHO consultant Nidhi Sumnyan spoke about the 100-day intensified TB campaign, focusing on eradicating tuberculosis through targetted efforts.

DHS Dr Riken Rina provided additional insights during the event, supporting the initiatives aimed at strengthening the state’s healthcare system.

A total of 230 patients benefitted from the camp, which provided specialised services in medicine, surgery, gynaecology, orthopaedics, chest, eye, ENT, paediatrics, dermatology, and AYUSH.

Screenings for non-communicable diseases, tuberculosis, HIV, and hepatitis were also conducted.

Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen, DMO Dr Reena Ronya, Doimukh SDO Kipa Raja and HoDs attended the event. (DIPRO)