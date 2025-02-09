38th National Games: Bangsia-Uli-Sangha win gold in group poomsae

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday won one gold medal and one bronze medal in taekwondo, taking the state’s medal count to 12 at the ongoing 38th National Games.

Radha Bangsia, Lumter Uli and Achum Sangha won a gold medal in women’s group poomsae (taekwondo), while

Miching Taja, Kame Bayang and Akash Kumar Ram won a bronze medal in the men’s group poomsae

The Bangsia-Uli-Sangha trio had also won a gold medal in the previous edition of the Games, which was held in Goa.

With Saturday’s wins, the state’s medal count in the Games rose to 12 (4 G, 3 Sil, 5 Br).