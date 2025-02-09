NE oncologists’ conference underway

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: The 20th Association of Oncologists of Northeast India (AONEI) conference commenced here on Friday, gathering over 150 eminent oncologists from across the country, with a significant representation from the Northeastern states, to deliberate on various aspects of cancer care, research and management.

During the pre-conference workshop, a series of specialised pre-conference workshops were conducted simultaneously at Heema Hospital and the Waii International Hotel. The participants got a chance to engage in a comprehensive ERCP workshop, as well as hands-on training on intra-operative ultrasound and pain and palliative care, including ultrasound-guided nerve block, setting a robust educational tone for the days ahead.

The conference was inaugurated on Saturday by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge, who in his inaugural address expressed gratitude to the organisers for hosting such an impactful event in Arunachal Pradesh.

Emphasising the critical importance of cancer awareness, early detection and effective management, he extended an invitation to conduct the conference again next year.

AONEI general secretary Dr Abhijeet Talukdar presented a performance report, which was followed by an address by AONEI president Dr Jadunath Buragohain.

CCP SNO and organising chairman Dr Sam Tsering and organising secretary Dr Leena Ligu also spoke.

The three-day conference will continue to feature a series of sessions, discussions and expert interactions focused on advancements in oncology.